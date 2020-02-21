Army veteran's bone 'paint' would help treat combat wounds, promote regrowth

A paint-like substance intended to promote bone growth has inched a step closer toward human trials, potentially giving soldiers another option for treating combat injuries.

The therapy, Theradaptive, was created by a retired Army lieutenant colonel who went back to graduate school after serving a year in Iraq in search of a way to help soldiers who were losing limbs because they couldn’t regrow tissue to restore function, according to Military.com.

“To me, it felt like a tragedy that that would be the reason why you would lose a limb,” the veteran, Luis Alvarez, told the news outlet. “So when I got back from Iraq, I went back to grad school and the motivation there, in part, was to see if I could develop something or work on the problem of how do you induce the body to regenerate tissue in specific places and with a lot of control?”

Currently, some soldiers dealing with combat wounds are treated with a protein liquid to promote bone growth that can be difficult to control during application, potentially opening the door to further complications, according to Military.com.

Alvarez’s product is a sticky alternative to that therapy, he said, and according to Theradaptive’s website, it would be used for spinal fusion, long bone repair, dental and facial bone repair and osteochondral repair.

Theradaptive has received $9 million in grants from the Departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs, Military.com reported.