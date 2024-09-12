Arizona man blows Lego out of nose after three decades: 'I can breathe now'

An Arizona man got the surprise of a lifetime when he blew his nose and out popped a nearly 30-year-old Lego.

Ben Havoc took to Instagram earlier this month to explain how a small Lego dot from the 1990s was finally dislodged.

When he was about 6 years old, he stuck a tiny, circular Lego up his nose, he said in a video post.

"I don’t know why I did that," he laughed. "I was one of those children."

After recognizing that the piece was too small for him to grab himself, Havoc sent a "little Lego man" on a "rescue mission" to retrieve the yellow dot.

"I stuck the Lego man in my nose and, of course, the Lego head popped off," he said. "So now that was also stuck in my nose."

"I can breathe out of this side of my nose now, and it’s fantastic."

At this point, Havoc said, he "panicked loudly," and his mother ran in with a pair of tweezers to remove what she thought was the only stuck Lego piece.

Now 32 years old, Havoc has suffered from health problems, including asthma and sleep apnea.

His doctor recommended blowing his nose in the shower during the dry Arizona summer months to take advantage of the steam and humidity.

After regularly doing this for the last six months, Havoc suddenly blew out the Lego dot that had been in his nose for a suspected 26 years.

"I don’t know what to think of this," he said. "I just got diagnosed with obstructive sleep apnea and I feel like this Lego piece has been the culprit … I’m shooketh."

"I can breathe out of this side of my nose now, and it’s fantastic," he added. "I haven’t been able to do that since I was a child."

Havoc placed the Lego piece in a bag and intends to bring it to his doctor for further evaluation.

What to do if an object gets stuck

If a foreign object becomes lodged in the nose, it’s important to remove it right away, especially if it’s a magnet, battery or an object that expands when it gets wet, according to Mayo Clinic's website.

The health system recommended applying "positive pressure" by blowing out of the nose to try and free the object while holding the opposite nostril closed.

Parents can attempt to give a "parent’s kiss" by placing their mouth over their child’s mouth and giving a short puff of air to push the object out, Mayo Clinic stated.

If the object is in sight and easy to grasp, it may be possible to remove it with tweezers.

Experts advise against poking the object with fingers or cotton swabs, as that could cause swelling or choking, or could end up pushing the item even further inside the nose.

Do not inhale or wash out the object, as that is a choking hazard, the clinic warned.

If there are symptoms of infection, it's recommended to seek medical assistance immediately.

Fox News Digital reached out to Havoc — as well as an ear, nose and throat doctor — for comment.