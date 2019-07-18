Anonymous donor gives $25 million to Children's Hospital Los Angeles

An anonymous donor gifted the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles $25 million to support and expand the CHLA Neurological Institute and the hospital’s capacity in Interventional Radiology.

WOMAN SAYS 'SORE THROAT' LED TO NEAR-FATAL INFECTION THAT LEFT HER WITH HOLE IN NECK

“This truly transformative gift comes at a time when demand is growing quickly – particularly among underserved children in Southern California – both for pediatric neurological care as wll as interventional radiology’s broad range of minimally invasive procedures,” CHLA President and CEO Paul Viviano said, in a news release on Wednesday.

Viviano went on to say he was “beyond grateful” for the gift, and noted that it is “one of the largest single donations in the hospital’s history and one that invests in healthier futures for the infants, children and youth we serve.”

CALIFORNIA WOMAN'S FOOT RAVAGED BY FLESH-EATING BACTERIA, EXPOSING HER BONES

The funds will go toward building a new Neurological Institute Outpatient Center enabling team members work together in one centralized location. Hospital administration predicts the institute will serve more than 31,000 patients a year by 2022.

The hospital also said part of the donation will cover enhancements made to CHLA’s Interventional Radiology capacity including the purchase of new technology and an overhaul of existing diagnostic and treatment space.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Expanding IR is critical to allowing CHLA to meet growing patient volume while also facilitating research to improve patient care for future generations,” Alexandra Carter, CHLA senior vice president and chief development officer, said in the press release.