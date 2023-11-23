Expand / Collapse search
Alabama woman's miracle pregnancy, belly fat-dementia link, and the latest sleep trends

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

Double split uterus

Kelsey Hatcher, 32, said she feels ‘blessed and grateful’ for this rare pregnancy. (Caleb Shaver/Kelsey Hatcher)

1 IN 50 MILLION – Kelsey Hatcher, 32, was born with two uteruses – and now she is pregnant with twins in both. Here's her remarkable story. Continue reading…

CANCER BREAKTHROUGH – Patients with metastatic colorectal cancer could find hope in a new FDA-approved treatment. Continue reading…

GLOOMY NIGHTS – Winter-related "gloominess" makes nights less restful, a new study finds. Here's what people are willing to trade for a good night's sleep. Continue reading…

Woman on phone at night

Half of Americans would trade a year of internet access in exchange for better sleep, according to a recent survey of 2,000 U.S. adults. (iStock)

HITTING THE BRAKES – Learn the warning signs of when it's time for an older driver to stop driving. Continue reading…

MOTHERHOOD CHALLENGES – Sportscaster Erin Andrews shares her journey through fertility challenges and the supplements that have helped her. Continue reading…

HIDDEN DEMENTIA LINK – Belly fat is linked to brain changes that indicate early signs of dementia. Continue reading…

Woman with belly fat

Fat buried deep within the belly can increase the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease, according to research released by the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). (iStock)

PREGNANCY PERILS – The March of Dimes reveals this year's preterm birth grade for the U.S. – get the results. Continue reading…

COFFEE AND COVID – Could drinking one or two cups a day reduce the severity of viral illness? Continue reading…

CALL FOR CHANGE – An Ohio nurse who died by suicide inspires calls for change in the health care system. Continue reading…

Tristin Kate Smith

Family and friends of Tristin Kate Smith, 28 (right), shared memories and calls for change. (iStock/Tristin Kate Smith)

