Coronavirus hospitalizations in Alabama hit highest levels since August

Coronavirus hospitalization rates in Alabama are surging, hitting levels not seen since August, according to state health data.

As of Monday, the state reported some 1,174 new hospitalizations due to COVID-19, the highest levels since Aug. 6, when some 1,613 Alabamans were hospitalized, according to estimates from the Alabama Department of Public Health.

To date, more than 206,000 cases of the COVID-19 have been reported in the state, and some 3,120 lives lost to the novel virus.

In the last 14 days, some 20,624 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Cotton State alone.

The news comes as the U.S. became the first nation to top 10 million coronavirus cases on Monday as infections surge in what has been described as the third wave of COVID-19, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Fox News' David Aaro contributed to this report.