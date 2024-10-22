Aging may speed up after death of a loved one, study finds: 'Major life stressor'

Experiencing the loss of a loved one not only has an emotional impact, but it may also speed up the aging process.

That’s according to a recent report from the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health and Butler Columbia Aging Center in New York, in collaboration with the Carolina Population Center at University North Carolina Chapel Hill.

Researchers found that people who suffered a loss of a close family member such as a parent, child or sibling appeared to have an older biological age compared to those who did not.

The study was recently published in JAMA Network Open.

"Although this study doesn’t offer definitive proof, it provides strong evidence of a link between experiencing loss and accelerated biological aging," lead author Allison E. Aiello, PhD, a professor of epidemiology at Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York, told Fox News Digital.

Aiello defined biological age as "how old our bodies are at the cellular level, which may differ from our actual age."

With a gradual decline in the function of cells, tissues and organs, there is an increased risk of developing diseases later in life, she said.

Details of the study

The team of researchers gathered data from the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health, which began in 1994.

A total of 20,745 participants ranging from 12 to 19 years were tracked for a 24-year span, up until 2018, according to a Columbia press release.

The researchers recorded any losses of close relatives. Nearly 40% of participants experienced at least one loss in adulthood.

Out of the original participants, 4,500 agreed to undergo additional home exams and blood tests, the study authors noted.

DNA markers from the blood samples — also known as epigenetic clocks — were used to establish biological age.

"A greater number of losses was associated with more pronounced biological aging."

Although a single loss was shown to speed up biological aging, two or more losses in adulthood had a more noticeable impact, the researchers found.

"A greater number of losses was associated with more pronounced biological aging, further supporting the harmful effects of this exposure," Aiello told Fox News Digital.

Health effects of grief

The trauma of losing a parent or sibling has already been linked to many types of health issues, according to the study authors.

Prior research has shown that stress is linked to negative health outcomes — and loss is a "major life stressor," Aiello said, often associated with mental health issues, cognitive decline, increased risk of heart disease and even higher mortality rates.

"The effects of such losses may not appear immediately, but can emerge over time," she noted.

Although loss can cause these health effects at any age, they may be more profound during key developmental times in a person’s life, the researchers determined.

Those who had losses during early adulthood — up to the early 40s — experienced a bigger increase in biological aging compared to those who lost loved ones during childhood or adolescence, Aiello told Fox News Digital.

"We observed a stronger impact from loss in older age, possibly due to resilience in younger individuals or because we had fewer cases of loss in younger age groups, which made it harder to detect significant effects," she said.

More research needed, experts say

Daniel Tawfik, a molecular biologist and co-founder of Healthspan, a digital medical clinic based in Santa Monica, California, was not associated with the study but shared his insights on the findings.

"The recent JAMA study highlighting that bereavement may accelerate biological aging aligns with our understanding of how stress impacts the body," Tawfik told Fox News Digital.

The study’s exploration of the epigenetic markers offers an "intriguing insight into the molecular mechanisms underlying stress-related aging," he said.

More research is needed to determine whether the age-related effects of losing a loved one are temporary or permanent, according to Tawfik.

"Epigenetic aging is dynamic, so there's good reason to believe these changes can be reversed."

"With only a single assessment point, it remains unclear how long these biological changes persist, the extent to which individuals can recover over time, and what specific interventions might mitigate these effects," he said.

Aiello reiterated that additional research would help to confirm these findings.

"We need more data … in younger individuals and longer-term studies to better understand the immediate and long-lasting effects of loss on biological aging," she said.

Healthy coping strategies

Aiello and Tawfik agreed that the study highlights the importance of effective coping strategies after the loss of a loved one.

"It is essential for individuals in such circumstances to seek support, employ stress-reduction techniques and remain vigilant about their health," Tawfik told Fox News Digital.

"Proactive management may help alleviate some of the physiological burdens associated with bereavement."

Future studies should focus on how specific coping strategies and support systems could help decrease the impact a loss has on the biological aging process, according to Aiello.

This could then guide medical professionals and public health strategies to improve outcomes after a loss, she said.

The study was supported by the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities, Add Health, the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, the National Institute on Aging, the Carolina Population Center, and other federal agencies and foundations.