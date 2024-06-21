Expand / Collapse search
HEALTH

8 top health stories of the past week that you need to know now

Catch up on new medications, disease breakthroughs, sleep discoveries and more

Melissa Rudy
Published
All week long, Fox News Digital keeps you up-to-date on the latest wellness news — clinical trials, medical research, new medications, cutting-edge health technologies, success stories and more.

In case you missed them, here are a few of the biggest health stories from the past week.

As always, you can see a full list of recent health pieces at http://www.foxnews/health

1. New liver drug gets green light from FDA

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the French drugmaker Ipsen’s medication Iqirvo (elafibranor). Doctors and patients discuss how this new option could transform the landscape of liver treatment. Click here to get the story.

Liver drug split

Patients have expressed relief at having another treatment option for liver disease. (iStock)

2. Major Alzheimer's study reveals protective gene

In an Alzheimer’s breakthrough, researchers identified a genetic marker that delayed cognitive decline in a high-risk family. Among 27 family members with the gene, disease progression was slowed by an average of five years. Click here to get the story.

Genetic testing

Among more than 1,000 high-risk family members, 27 of them who have one copy of a rare gene variant — the APOE3 gene, known as Christchurch — reported delayed onset of symptoms. (iStock)

3. These 6 culprits can drain men's energy and vitality, experts say

For Men’s Health Month, several doctors shared with Fox News Digital some common reasons for energy and vitality to decline — along with tips for getting back up to speed. Click here to get the story.

Men's health - energy vitality split

For Men’s Health Month, several doctors shared with Fox News Digital some common reasons for the decline — and tips for getting back up to speed. (iStock)

4. Promising news for Parkinson's patients

A new blood test that uses artificial intelligence could detect Parkinson's disease up to 7 years before symptoms. An AI health care expert discusses its potential impact. Click here to get the story.

Man blood test

A new blood test could reveal Parkinson’s diagnoses up to seven years before symptoms emerge, according to recent research. (iStock)

5. Expert shares swimming safety tips for summer

Each year, some 4,000 unintentional drowning deaths occur in the U.S., with the highest rates among children between 1 and 4 years of age. From choosing the right bathing suit color to installing pool alarms, these eight tips can help prevent tragic accidents. Click here to get the story.

Girl climbing into pool

Each year, some 4,000 unintentional drowning deaths occur in the U.S., with the highest rates among children between 1 and 4 years of age. (iStock)

6. Study reveals bad news for night owls

A recent study by Stanford University, published in the journal Psychiatry Research, found that going to bed after a certain time could lead to mental health issues. Researchers and sleep experts share the negative effects of staying up past that hour. Click here to get the story.

Woman yawning

Not getting enough sleep has been proven to compromise mental health, according to a sleep expert. (iStock)

7. Service dogs bring ‘significant’ benefits to veterans

The first study of its kind, funded by the National Institutes of Health, looked into exactly how pairing service dogs with PTSD-diagnosed veterans improves symptoms. A veteran also shares his personal story. Click here to get the story.

Veterans dogs

Marine Corps veteran Bill Lins, a sergeant from 2004 to 2016, is pictured here with his dog, Link. Lins suffered from PTSD and a traumatic brain injury after he left the service. (K9s for Warriors)

8. Kids with obesity need ‘behavioral counseling,’ task force says

The US Preventive Services Task Force says that kids and teens with a high BMI (95% or greater) should receive at least 26 hours of "comprehensive, intensive behavioral interventions." Dr. Brett Osborn weighs in on the recommendation. Click here to get the story.

Health weekend read

This week's health stories included new liver drugs, sleep warnings, a new blood test for Parkinson's, men's energy boosters and much more. (iStock)

Melissa Rudy is health editor and a member of the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to melissa.rudy@fox.com.