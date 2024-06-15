Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

HEALTH

7 important health stories this week you simply can't miss

Catch up on new vaccines, the latest Alzheimer's advice, summer health tips and more

Melissa Rudy By Melissa Rudy Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Every day of the week, Fox News Digital publishes a range of health and wellness pieces to keep you up-to-date on medical research, new medications, mental health trends, success stories and more.

In case you missed them, here are a few of the biggest health stories from the past week.

As always, you can see a full list of recent health pieces at http://www.foxnews/health

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

1. FDA tells COVID vaccine makers to update their fall shots

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended that COVID vaccine manufacturers update their formulas for fall doses, in an attempt to target the KP.2 strain of the JN.1 variant. 

Dr. Marc Siegel shared insights on the risks as this variant grows more prominent. Click here to get the story.

COVID variant

"It makes sense to target the KP.2 strain because it is becoming the predominant strain — it is surging in California and will spread across the country," Siegel told Fox News Digital. (iStock)

2. Expert offers 7 tips to soothe sunburned skin

If not treated properly, sunburn can lead to severe skin damage and increase the risk of skin cancer, experts warn. 

Angela Rosoff, a San Francisco-based wellness and beauty expert, shared some proven remedies to treat sun-damaged skin. Click here to get the story.

Woman with sunburn

More than one out of every three adults experienced a sunburn last year, according to a survey by the American Academy of Dermatology. (iStock)

3. Tiger mosquitoes blamed for spread of dengue fever

As dengue fever continues to spread throughout Europe, experts are naming an invasive mosquito species as the culprit. 

CANCER NEARLY TOOK HIS LEG, BUT NEW JERSEY FATHER OF 6 WALKS AGAIN: ‘I SHOULDN’T BE HERE'

Infectious diseases experts weighed in on the level of risk and share prevention tips. Click here to get the story.

Tiger mosquito

Tiger mosquitoes — the species Aedes albopictus — have spread into 13 EU countries, according to an alert from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. (iStock)

4. Certain exercises could reverse Alzheimer's, expert says

In her new book, "Reversing Alzheimer's," Dr. Heather Sandison, a renowned expert in dementia care, offered specific recommendations for the types of exercise that can benefit patients living with the disease. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"Exercise benefits several of the root causes of neurological disease," she wrote. Click here to get the story.

Weekend recap

Sunburn remedies, new COVID vaccines, anti-Alzheimer's exercises and more important stories are covered here.  (iStock)

5. Experts bust sunscreen myths

Some claims on social media about sun safety have led to a major misconception that sunscreen could cause skin cancer. 

Dermatologists debunk these potentially dangerous myths. Click here to get the story.

woman using sunscreen on a beach

Thirty-two percent of Americans believe that a tan makes people look better and healthier, according to the Orlando Health Cancer Institute study. (iStock)

6. New Alzheimer's drug gets thumbs-up from FDA advisory committee

Donanemab, designed to treat mild cognitive impairment and other symptoms of early Alzheimer’s disease, was endorsed by a U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel. 

Here's what that could mean for patients. Click here to get the story.

Older woman taking pills

Eli Lilly officials presented clinical trial results showing that the drug, donanemab, slowed cognitive and functional decline for people with mild cognitive impairment due to early stages of Alzheimer’s. (iStock)

7. FDA panel rejects MDMA-assisted therapies for PTSD

Many veterans' hopes were dashed when an FDA advisory committee voted against the overall benefits of MDMA when used to treat PTSD. 

Advocates and doctors discussed what this means for the future of psychedelic treatments. Click here to get the story.

FDA sign next to a sad veteran

"When I heard the verdict, all I could think about was the hopes of those veterans being dashed … and not having a solution for them," one advocate said. (iStock)

Melissa Rudy is health editor and a member of the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to melissa.rudy@fox.com.