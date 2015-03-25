3 gluten-free fall treats

Kids will love these gluten-free, seasonal treats.

Crunchy Apple Sandwich

Skip the bread and get fancy with your gluten-free alternatives! Enjoy the fruits of fall by slicing apples thinly to create a sweet and salty sandwich that isn’t full of empty calories. This treat is no trick—your little ones will love to bite into such a chocolate-filled, fun snack.



Recipe:

Cut an apple into 4 slices, top 2 apple slices with almond butter, granola and dark chocolate chips. Sandwich the other 2 apple slices on top of each prepared slice.



Baked Banana Chips

You can buy these pre-made at the store, but what’s better than the smell of homemade treats filling your kitchen? This recipe is easy enough for even your youngest child to have a hand in. By making these banana chips yourself, you’re sure to get the perfect amount of flavor in every bite. Beware -- they’re addicting!

Recipe:

1 large thinly sliced banana, 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed orange juice, 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon. Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees F. In a large bowl, combine all ingredients; mix well to combine. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper, lay banana slices flat on the parchment paper and bake for 45 minutes.



Avocado Chocolate Pudding

I know what you’re thinking—avocado? In pudding?! But trust me—this is a chocolaty treat you don’t want to miss. Not only does the whipped avocado provide a gluten and dairy-free creaminess that can’t be beat, it’s chock-full of healthy vitamins that might just “trick” your children into thinking they are eating an unhealthy dessert.

Recipe:

1 large ripe avocado, 1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips, 1 cup coconut milk, 1/4 teaspoon powdered sugar. Combine all ingredients in a blender; process until smooth and creamy. Place in the refrigerator until ready to serve.

