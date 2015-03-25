Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Nutrition
Published
Last Update October 28, 2015

3 gluten-free fall treats

By Amie Valpone, | Fox News
Cornucopia filled with fall harvest spilling out of its horn of plenty

Cornucopia filled with fall harvest spilling out of its horn of plenty (© 2007 Vincent Giordano)

Kids will love these gluten-free, seasonal treats.

Crunchy Apple Sandwich
Skip the bread and get fancy with your gluten-free alternatives! Enjoy the fruits of fall by slicing apples thinly to create a sweet and salty sandwich that isn’t full of empty calories. This treat is no trick—your little ones will love to bite into such a chocolate-filled, fun snack. 

Recipe: 
Cut an apple into 4 slices, top 2 apple slices with almond butter, granola and dark chocolate chips. Sandwich the other 2 apple slices on top of each prepared slice.

Baked Banana Chips
You can buy these pre-made at the store, but what’s better than the smell of homemade treats filling your kitchen? This recipe is easy enough for even your youngest child to have a hand in.  By making these banana chips yourself, you’re sure to get the perfect amount of flavor in every bite. Beware -- they’re addicting!

Recipe: 
1 large thinly sliced banana, 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed orange juice, 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon. Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees F.  In a large bowl, combine all ingredients; mix well to combine. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper, lay banana slices flat on the parchment paper and bake for 45 minutes.

Avocado Chocolate Pudding
I know what you’re thinking—avocado? In pudding?! But trust me—this is a chocolaty treat you don’t want to miss. Not only does the whipped avocado provide a gluten and dairy-free creaminess that can’t be beat, it’s chock-full of healthy vitamins that might just “trick” your children into thinking they are eating an unhealthy dessert.

Recipe:
1 large ripe avocado, 1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips, 1 cup coconut milk, 1/4 teaspoon powdered sugar.  Combine all ingredients in a blender; process until smooth and creamy.   Place in the refrigerator until ready to serve.

Want to make use of all those pumpkin seeds from your carved pumpkins? Check out my 5 Ways to Use Roasted Pumpkin Seeds for your Halloween dishes.


Amie Valpone is a celebrity chef and nutrition expert who healed herself from a decade of chronic illness. She is the author of the new cookbook Eating Clean: The 21-Day Plan to Detox, Fight Inflammation, and Reset Your Body and the founder of TheHealthyApple.com. Amie has been featured in numerous magazines and TV. Visit Amie on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.