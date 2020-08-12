Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Product Recalls
Published

200,000 pounds of meat, poultry products recalled over undeclared allergens

The items were produced from Aug. 6, 2019 through Aug. 6, 2020

Madeline Farber
By Madeline Farber | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 12Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Heads up, consumers.

Some 200,000 pounds of meat and poultry products are facing recall because they contain undeclared — and for some, possibly life-threatening — allergens.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on Monday announced the recall of meat and poultry products from Las Vegas, Nev.-based company Mr. Wok Foods, Inc. because the products are said to contain undeclared allergens including milk, wheat, soy, peanuts, or oysters.

USDA ISSUES PUBLIC HEALTH ALERT, WARNS OF PRODUCTS CONTAINING RECALLED ONIONS LINKED TO SALMONELLA OUTBREAK

“The problem was discovered by FSIS in-plant personnel during routine label reviews, when they found that one or more allergens were not listed on labels for various products,” according to the FSIS, which noted that no adverse reactions associated with the recalled products have been reported to date.

The frozen meat and poultry items were produced from Aug. 6, 2019, through Aug. 6, 2020.

The frozen meat and poultry items were produced from Aug. 6, 2019, through Aug. 6, 2020. (iStock)

The frozen meat and poultry items were produced from Aug. 6, 2019, through Aug. 6, 2020. The products bear establishment number “EST. 20783” or “P-20783” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

WEGMANS GROCERY STORES RECALLS LEMONS, ORANGES, OTHER FOOD OVER LISTERIA CONCERN

“These items were distributed for institutional use in vending machines and restaurants nationwide,” the FSIS said.

A list of recalled products can be found here. Product labels can be found here.

Madeline Farber is a Reporter for Fox News. You can follow her on Twitter @MaddieFarberUDK.

Trending in Health