USDA issues public health alert, warns of products containing recalled onions linked to salmonella outbreak

The United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert on Wednesday, warning of ready-to-eat meat and salad products that may contain recalled onions linked to the recent Salmonella Newport outbreak.

The products named in the FSIS’s alert were shipped to retail locations — such as H.E.B. and Walmart, among others — in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas.

“FSIS is issuing this public health alert out of the utmost of caution to ensure that consumers are aware that these products, which bear the USDA mark of inspection, should not be consumed,” reads the alert, in part. “As more information becomes available, FSIS will update this public health alert.”

Products named in the FSIS’s public health alert include:

7.25-oz. plastic sealed container labeled as “Sausage Breakfast Scramble Bowl” with lot code TFD212AU8 and TFD213AU8 and with a best if used by 08/06/2020 or 08/07/2020.

6.2-oz. plastic sealed container labeled as “Taylor Farms Cheddar Cheese & Chicken Salad Snack Tray” with use by date 08/06/20 or 08/07/20 and lot code TFD212AU7 and TFD213AU7.

41.35-oz. plastic bags containing “Chicken Salad” with use by date 08/04/20 or 08/05/20 and lot codes TFD212AU8 and TFD213AU8.

10-oz. plastic sealed container labeled as “Chicken Salad Deli Snack” with lot codes TFD212AU3 and TFD213AU3 with best by dates 08/06/2020 or 08/07/2020.

7.75-oz. plastic sealed container labeled as “H.E.B. Shake Rattle Bowl SOUTHWEST SALAD with CHICKEN” and a best if used by date of “Aug 10/2020 and lot code TFD213AU20.

17.25-oz. plastic sealed container labeled as “Marketside SOUTHWEST STYLE SALAD WITH CHICKEN” with a best if used by date of 08/11/20 or 08/12/2020 and lot codes TFD212AU26 or TFD213AU26.

Customers who purchased these foods are urged not to consume them, but rather return the items to the retail locations or dispose of them entirely.

According to the FSIS, the products named in Wednesday’s alert contained onions that were initially recalled on Saturday by Thomson International Inc., a California-based grower and supplier. The company’s onions were sold under a variety of brand names, including Thomson International, Thomson Premium, TLC Thomson International, Tender Loving Care, El Competitor, Hartley’s Best, Onions 52, Majestic, Imperial Fresh, Kroger, Utah Onions and Food Lion, per an Aug. 1 recall announcement shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The same recall announcement confirmed that the supplier’s onions were distributed to wholesalers, restaurants, and retail locations in all 50 states (and Washington, D.C.) and Canada.

At the time, the FDA and the CDC urged customers, retailers and restaurants to throw out the recalled products, plus any onions that do not disclose a source of origin. The FDA further reported at least 396 nationwide cases of salmonella poisoning potentially linked to the onions.

