Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Product Recalls
Published

Wegmans grocery stores recalls lemons, oranges, other food over listeria concern

The affected products were reportedly sold at Wegmans stores in 6 states

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 10Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. has issued recalls for several items over potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

USDA ISSUES PUBLIC HEALTH ALERT, WARNS OF PRODUCTS CONTAINING RECALLED ONIONS LINKED TO SALMONELLA OUTBREAK

The grocery store chain is recalling its four-pound bag of Valencia oranges, two-pound bag of lemons, bulk lemons, a variety of in-store produced seafood and any restaurant food items that contain fresh lemon, a press release from the FDA shares.

The store chain put out the recall after Freshouse Produce LLC of Salisbury, N.C., issued a voluntary recall for its lemons and oranges after Listeria monocytogenes were discovered on a piece of equipment.

The store chain put out the recall after Freshouse Produce LLC of Salisbury, N.C., issued a voluntary recall for its lemons and oranges after Listeria monocytogenes were discovered on a piece of equipment. (iStock)

The affected products were reportedly sold at Wegmans stores in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina, Maryland, and Brooklyn and Harrison, NY between July 31 and Aug. 7. The grocery store has 103 locations in the eastern United States.

RARE CORONAVIRUS-LINKED SYNDROME AFFECTS 11 CHILDREN IN WASHINGTON STATE: OFFICIALS

The store chain put out the recall after Freshouse Produce LLC of Salisbury, N.C., issued a voluntary recall for its lemons and oranges after Listeria monocytogenes were discovered on a piece of packing equipment. Freshouse Produce provided Wegmans with the produce.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause high fever, headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. It can be potentially fatal for those with weakened immune systems, or cause miscarriages and still birth among pregnant women, according to the FDA.

The grocery store chain is recalling its four-pound bag of Valencia oranges, two-pound bag of lemons, bulk lemons, a variety of in-store produced seafood and any restaurant food items that contain fresh lemon.

The grocery store chain is recalling its four-pound bag of Valencia oranges, two-pound bag of lemons, bulk lemons, a variety of in-store produced seafood and any restaurant food items that contain fresh lemon. (iStock)

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

No illnesses have been reported at this time to Wegmans or its supplier.

Those who have purchased the recalled items can return them to the store for a full refund, according to the release.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more information regarding the recall, visit the FDA’s website, or call Wegmans Food Markets 1-855-934-3663.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.

Trending in Health