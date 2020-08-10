Wegmans grocery stores recalls lemons, oranges, other food over listeria concern

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. has issued recalls for several items over potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

USDA ISSUES PUBLIC HEALTH ALERT, WARNS OF PRODUCTS CONTAINING RECALLED ONIONS LINKED TO SALMONELLA OUTBREAK

The grocery store chain is recalling its four-pound bag of Valencia oranges, two-pound bag of lemons, bulk lemons, a variety of in-store produced seafood and any restaurant food items that contain fresh lemon, a press release from the FDA shares.

The affected products were reportedly sold at Wegmans stores in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina, Maryland, and Brooklyn and Harrison, NY between July 31 and Aug. 7. The grocery store has 103 locations in the eastern United States.

RARE CORONAVIRUS-LINKED SYNDROME AFFECTS 11 CHILDREN IN WASHINGTON STATE: OFFICIALS

The store chain put out the recall after Freshouse Produce LLC of Salisbury, N.C., issued a voluntary recall for its lemons and oranges after Listeria monocytogenes were discovered on a piece of packing equipment. Freshouse Produce provided Wegmans with the produce.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause high fever, headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. It can be potentially fatal for those with weakened immune systems, or cause miscarriages and still birth among pregnant women, according to the FDA.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

No illnesses have been reported at this time to Wegmans or its supplier.

Those who have purchased the recalled items can return them to the store for a full refund, according to the release.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more information regarding the recall, visit the FDA’s website, or call Wegmans Food Markets 1-855-934-3663.