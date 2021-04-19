Virginia man breaks Fallfish record, continuing fishing's big year

You’ve got to be a big fish to get in the record books.

A Virginia man has set a new record after catching the heaviest Fallfish in the state. The previous record for this type of fish was only set last year.

Jerry R. Hall caught a 3-pound, 5-ounce Fallfish while fishing on the Cowpasture River in Lexington, Va., according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR). The fish also measured at 19-3/4 inches long.

The previous record, set in 2020 by David Legg, weighed 2-pounds, 8-ounces.

According to the DWR, Hall said, "I’m pro staff on the Limit Six Trout Team so I put a lot of time in on the water. For me, all the fishermen are a big family. That’s what Limit Six prides itself on; we’re a family. I love getting outdoors with my daughter and she loves to fish; it’s father-daughter bonding time. It’s not having to think about work or anything else that’s going on in the world. I am definitely going to get this record fish mounted."

The past year has been a big year for fishing records.

Fox News previously reported that Montana’s Fish and Wildlife Department announced that the state is adding a new fishing record for the fifth time in less than year. The most recent record was set by a fisherman from Great Falls.

Jacob Bernhardt caught a 20.1-inch longnose sucker from the Missouri River, according to a post that appeared on the state department’s Facebook page. According to the MFW, the 3.42 pound fish set a new record, breaking a record that had been set back in 1988.

In August, an angler caught a record-setting Chinook Salmon, followed by another angler catching a record-setting Smallmouth Bass in October. Those were followed by a record-setting Yellow Bullhead in December and another one for a Brown Trout in February.