Montana announces fifth record-breaking fish in less than a year

Montana anglers are having a great year.

The state’s Fish and Wildlife Department announced that the state is adding a new fishing record for the fifth time in less than year. The most recent record was set by a fisherman from Great Falls.

Jacob Bernhardt caught a 20.1-inch longnose sucker from the Missouri River, according to a post that appeared on the state department’s Facebook page. According to the MFW, the 3.42 pound fish set a new record, breaking a record that had been set back in 1988.

INDIANA ANGLER CATCHES RECORD-BREAKING WHITEFISH

In August, an angler caught a record-setting Chinook Salmon, followed by another angler catching a record-setting Smallmouth Bass in October. Those were followed by a record-setting Yellow Bullhead in December and another one for a Brown Trout in February.

Montana isn’t the only state where anglers are having a good time.

Fox News previously reported that last year, more than two dozen catch and release records were set in Idaho. According to the report, this was the highest number of these records set since the state began keeping track in 2016.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Also, six new certified weight records were also set in the state.

This is likely due to the fact that so many more anglers were out on the water in Idaho last year. There was reportedly a 15% increase in the sale of fishing licenses from 2019's sales, setting a 10-year high in sales.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jordan Rodriguez, a fishing instructor and columnist, told KTVB 7, "A lot of the weekdays were like weekends and a lot of the weekends were like holidays, in terms of the overall number of traffic, number of folks out in the popular spots."