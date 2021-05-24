Tiger King Zoo loses the last of its big cats after federal raid

The Tiger King’s kingdom is apparently empty.

After last week’s raid on the Tiger King Park in Thackerville, Okla., new reports say that there are no big cats left in the park. This seemingly brings an end to the zoo, which has its origins tied to the infamous Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park from the "Tiger King" documentary series.

Last week, authorities raided the Thackerville private zoo and seized 68 large cats, including a jaguar. As Fox News previously reported, Jeff Lowe was the subject of a raid by U.S. law enforcement agents led by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Monday, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to the Oklahoman, there are no big cats in the park, which had not yet opened to the public.

Lowe became a household name after the release of the documentary series, which showed him becoming a co-owner of Joe Exotic’s private zoo. When Exotic went to jail, Lowe took over control of the park and eventually moved several big cats from that park to the Thackerville location.

The DOJ confirmed that 68 protected lions, tigers, lion-tiger hybrids, and a jaguar were taken from the Tiger King Park after obtaining a warrant for "ongoing Endangered Species Act (ESA) violations."

"The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has conducted three inspections of Tiger King Park since mid-December 2020. During these inspections, the Lowes received citations for failing to provide the animals with adequate or timely veterinary care, appropriate nutrition, and shelter that protects them from inclement weather and is of sufficient size to allow them to engage in normal behavior," the press release from the DOJ reads. "The Lowes were recently found in contempt after months of noncompliance with court orders requiring the Lowes, in part, to employ a qualified veterinarian and establish and maintain a program of veterinary care that meets the requirements of the Animal Welfare Act."

Lowe’s attorney says that his clients had already been talking about giving up the animals and "want out completely," the Oklahoman reports. According to the lawyer, the Lowes don’t want to fight anymore and want to give the tigers to a sanctuary.