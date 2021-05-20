'Vampire Fish' spotted twice in American River, suggesting its return to the area

Apparently, vampires live under the water.

An unusual-looking fish is apparently making a comeback in the American River. According to reports, multiple divers have spotted the animal in California.

The divers spotted an animal known as the vampire fish (a pacific lamprey), Sacramento CBS reports. Both sightings reportedly occurred in the American River, a waterway that runs for 30 miles near Sacramento.

According to experts, the lamprey had disappeared from the waterway but it now appears to be making a comeback. The odd-looking fish are known for their mouth, which resembles a suction cup full of teeth.

Karl Bly filmed one of the encounters with the lamprey and posted the footage to the American River Lost and Found page, which he runs.

He wrote, "Videoed the second Lamprey of the Season and the second one I’ve seen in 30 years.... just a peaceful swim."

Bly told reporters that he hasn’t seen a full-grown lamprey in the American River in decades, Newsweek reports. He did say that he’s had sporadic sightings of babies, but nothing has come close to the 24-inch-long lamprey he recently spotted.

According to a California Department of Fish and Wildlife official, lampreys will make their way to the ocean after hatching. There, they will attach themselves to a larger animal, like a dolphin, shark or whale, and then feed off of the larger host.

The official clarified that lampreys are not considered dangerous to humans. They will usually return to freshwater locations when it’s time to lay eggs.