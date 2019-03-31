Surprised fisherman reels in World War II hand grenade

A German fisherman reportedly made quite an explosive catch on Friday.

The unidentified 27-year-old was out fishing in the northern German town of Emden when his line hooked a French hand grenade from World War II, local police reported to Deutsche Welle.

“Instead of a pike, it was a grenade,” a police spokeswoman told DW on Saturday.

Police blocked off the area to other anglers due to the potentially dangerous catch. The grenade was then turned over to the explosive ordnance disposal service.

A similar incident happened in Florida earlier this year while a man was magnet fishing.

The unidentified individual was searching for metal objects underwater in Ocklawaha in January when he caught “an authentic WWII hand grenade.”

However, in an interesting turn, before the man reported the item, he first drove to Taco Bell, where he called 911 about the find.

A bomb squad was called to the scene and the Taco Bell was evacuated, police said.

“The bomb squad removed the grenade without incident and advised it would be disposed of properly,” police said.

