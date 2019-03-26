Crocodile chases fishermen away from their catch, sends them running for their lives

Then again, was it really ever their catch to begin with?

Two fishermen in Australia’s Northern Territory managed to film their terrifying brush with a saltwater crocodile after it leaped from the lake and stole a fish right off their line.

The men, named Dac and Daniel, had been fishing at a billabong in the Top End region when Daniel hooked an “absolute donkey” of a barramundi, Dac recounted to Australia’s ABC Radio.

“Everything escalated from there pretty quickly,” he said, in what was perhaps the understatement of the century.

In footage taken by one of the fishermen, Daniel can be seen reeling in the barramundi just ahead of what appeared to be another, larger creature just underneath the surface.

Dac, sensing danger, advises Daniel to “run back” several times, though both men seem keen on reeling in the barramundi for themselves.

As soon as Daniel gets the fish on land, however, the crocodile comes charging out of the water and directly at the fishermen.

“Run, Daniel! Run! Run!” screams Dac, who continued to film as the crocodile grabs the fish from the line.

“Oh no, he’s got it!” Dac yells. “Keep the pressure on! Keep the pressure! No! No! It’s so big! It’s so big! He’s swallowing it!”

“The whole thing?” Daniel yells back.

“The whole thing’s gone down his gob!”

The video ends with the man lamenting the loss of a barramundi, which they described as a “beast of a fish.”

"Down it went, the lure, line, all. It was gone," Dac told ABC Radio. “We were shocked, we were sad. I was disappointed for Daniel — it was a good fish."

But despite losing the barramundi, Dac and Dan took home something they consider a bit more valuable.

“Probably the experience of a lifetime,” Dac said.

He added that they took “the long way” back around the lake when the crocodile decided not to get back in the water.