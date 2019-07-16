Police officers do yardwork for cancer-stricken woman, turn her yard into 'virtual oasis'

Police officers in Florida took time out of their day to do yardwork for a local cancer patient.

The deputies were joined by several locals, who all volunteered to help spruce up the woman’s yard. Locals were inspired to do the work because they knew that the sick woman enjoyed spending time outside, and they wanted to give her a nice area to do so.

The charitable act was inspired after a local cop brought flowers to the woman, Fox 4 reports. After deciding that he wanted to help clean up her yard, the cop mentioned his idea to Sgt. John Gogia. Word quickly spread, and nine officers and six locals offered their time.

The group reportedly brought a pressure washer and 100 bags of mulch. They spent nearly four hours turning her yard into a “virtual oasis.”

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures of the yard to Facebook, with the caption, “CCSO Financial Crimes Bureau Cpl. Dean Peck recently took flowers to a family friend in East Naples who is battling an aggressive cancer. He left that day feeling he wanted to do more. Knowing that one of her favorite pastimes was sitting in her yard to enjoy nature, he mentioned to CCSO Warrants Sgt. John Gogia that he was planning to spruce it up for her.”

“Sgt. Gogia immediately offered to help,” the post continued. “He also spread the word to friends and co-workers. On Saturday, 15 volunteers, nine of whom are CCSO members, converged on her home with a pressure washer and 100 bags of mulch that they paid for themselves.”

“Over the course of three and a half hours they turned the yard into a virtual oasis,” the post concludes.