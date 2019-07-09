Mom doesn't realize kid shoved a rubber fish in his mouth in family photo

This kid just couldn’t wait to eat his fish.

A mom tried to take a picture of her three sons holding their fish and accidentally captured something hilarious. While her two older kids properly posed for the camera, her youngest son apparently stuffed his new toy fish right in his mouth.

Marika Daniels took the amazing picture after taking her children to a fishing pond in South Dakota, Fox 4 reports. The pond, which was part of a children’s museum that they often visit, was part of an outing the family was taking before moving to Wisconsin. Daniels decided that she wanted a picture of her kids with rubber fish they obtained at the pond.

KILLER WHALE FILMED STEALING FISHERMAN'S SALMON RIGHT OFF THE LINE

“When I took the picture, I honestly didn’t realize Landon put the fish in his mouth because I was trying to get the attention of the two older ones to look at my camera,” Daniels told Fox 4. She apparently didn’t even realize what was actually happening in the picture until she checked later in the day.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She told Fox 4 that when she saw the photo, “I just kind of chuckled and shook my head and thought, ‘Oh Landon.’”

The photo quickly went viral, much to Daniels’ amusement. Several outlets shared the photo with the caption, “Every family has that one kid.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

She shared the photo on Instagram, where parents shared similar stories. One left a comment on the photo saying, “Story of my life. We have an 18-month-old who puts everything in his mouth too! I can’t stop laughing at this! What a cutie!”