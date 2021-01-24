Oklahoma Rep. faces backlash for Bigfoot 'hunting season,' says he's been called an idiot

Leave Bigfoot alone!

That’s the sentiment that some believers are reportedly sharing after finding out that a lawmaker in Oklahoma is pushing for a Bigfoot hunt. The elected official recently revealed that despite the fact that his "hunt" for the mythical creature aims to bring it in alive, he’s still receiving negative feedback from both believers and non-believers alike.

Last week, Fox News reported that Rep. Justin Humphrey (R) introduced House Bill 1648, urging the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission (OWCC) to establish a "bigfoot hunting season."

"The Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission shall promulgate rules establishing a bigfoot hunting season," the bill states. "The Commission shall set annual season dates and create any necessary specific hunting licenses and fees."

"It is a real bill, yes," Micah Holmes, Assistant Chief of the Information and Education Division at the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation confirmed to Fox News on Thursday.

Rep. Humphrey told TMZ that since news of the bill broke, he’s been "flooded" with calls and messages from people upset with him over the bill. According to the report, Bigfoot deniers are apparently angry with him for wasting time on a bill based around a creature that doesn’t exist.

Humphrey says that deniers have called him an idiot, cursed at him over the bill and said they would never vote for him again.

Meanwhile, Bigfoot believers also aren’t happy (although Humphrey reportedly says the believers have generally been more polite). According to him, their main complaint is that they think Bigfoot should be left alone.

Oklahoma reportedly has a high number of Bigfoot sightings. For those on Sasquatch watch, Bigfoot has also been spotted in North Carolina, Georgia, Washington and Oregon in recent years.

Fox News' Janine Puhak contributed to this report.