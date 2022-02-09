Ohio posts above average deer hunting numbers for 2021-2022 season

Hunting is still going strong in Ohio.

The state’s Department of Natural Resources released the numbers for its 2021-2022 deer hunting season. According to the results, the number of deer harvested this year was higher than the state’s 3-year-average.

The Ohio DNR announced that 196,988 deer were harvested in the most recent season. The season concluded on Sunday, Feb. 6.

The average number of deer harvested for the past three seasons in Ohio is 184,746.

Kendra Wecker, chief of the Division of Wildlife, said, "Ohio’s deer population is one of the strongest in the nation, which is confirmed by these season totals. Ohio is a national leader in deer management in part because of the tremendous cooperation between landowners and hunters. Thanks to all those who participated in the hunting season this year."

While the numbers for the 2021-2022 season are higher than the average, they are still slightly lower than the 2020-2021 season. During that time period, the total number of deer harvested in the state was 197,721.

Ohio has the fifth-highest number of registered hunters in the United States.

Many states across the country have seen an increase in hunting over the past two years.

Fox News previously reported that the Pennsylvania Game Commission announced that 3,659 bears were harvested by hunters last season. This makes last season the second-largest recorded since 2011, and the fifth-largest ever recorded in Pennsylvania.

The state sold 205,812 bear licenses last year.

Emily Carrollo, the Game Commission’s black bear biologist, said, "Pennsylvania has a long history of supporting a lot of black bears, many of truly impressive size, across most of the state. Best of all, the future continues to look bright for this resource, too."