Pennsylvania bear hunt was fifth-best of all time last year

Bear hunters had a good season in Pennsylvania.

The state released the numbers for its most recent bear hunting season, revealing that it was one of the best seasons ever. The report also reveals that bears were harvested in the vast majority of counties across the state.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission announced that 3,659 bears were harvested by hunters last season. This makes last season the second-largest recorded since 2011, and the fifth-largest ever recorded in Pennsylvania.

The state sold 205,812 bear licenses last year.

Emily Carrollo, the Game Commission’s black bear biologist, said, "Pennsylvania has a long history of supporting a lot of black bears, many of truly impressive size, across most of the state. Best of all, the future continues to look bright for this resource, too."

She continued, "Pennsylvania has been a popular bear hunting destination for years, and I don’t expect that to change anytime soon."

The 2021 Pennsylvania bear season was extended last year, and hunters were allowed to hunt the animals throughout the opening weekend of deer season.

The highest-ranking bear season in Pennsylvania occurred in 2019, with 4,653 bears harvested.

The largest bear harvested in 2021 weighed 722 pounds. While that size is impressive, it is not the largest bear ever harvested in the state. In 2010, a hunter took down an 875-pound bear.

Only seven black bears weighing 800 pounds or more have been harvested in the state since 1992.

The largest bear harvested without the use of a rifle in 2021 weighed 681 pounds. A hunter using a bow and arrow took the animal down in Newport Township.