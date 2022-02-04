Colorado bill banning mountain lion and bobcat hunting voted down in committee

Big cat hunting in Colorado won’t be ending for now.

A recently introduced bill in Colorado would have limited the hunting of bobcats, mountain lions and other big cats in the state. It was recently voted down in committee, however.

The Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee voted against the bill by 4-1. The senator who initially introduced the bill said she hopes to bring a new bill forward that better understands the state’s needs, the Denver Post reports.

Fox News previously reported that Bill SB22-031 would have prohibited the "shooting, wounding, killing or trapping a bobcat, Canada lynx or mountain lion." The bill was initially sponsored by state senators Sonya Jaquez Lewis and Joann Ginal, along with representatives Judy Amabile and Monica Duran

The bill did make some exceptions. Wounding or killing a big cat would be permitted in situations where the animal posed serious bodily harm.

Livestock owners would also have been allowed to shoot or kill a big cat if it was necessary to protect their livestock from large predators (if the cat is on the shooter’s property).

After the bill was originally introduced, three of its sponsors have reportedly dropped their support. In a statement obtained by local news outlets, Sen. Ginal said that the bill did not have the proper support from wildlife management scientists and other people on the ground.

Local politicians that opposed the bill argued that it would have made protecting livestock too difficult. Opponents of the bill argued that by not hunting big cats, the population would be allowed to grow. This would then result in more attacks on wildlife and livestock.