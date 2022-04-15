New York announces comprehensive plan to stop one of the 'biggest threats to New York waters'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Get this fish out of New York's waters.

The state's Department of Conservation announced a comprehensive plan to protect the state's waterways from the spread of an extremely invasive fish species known as the round goby. Species like this can cause disruptions to the natural ecosystems by out-competing native fish species.

Officials first discovered the round goby in the Hudson River near Troy, New York, in July 2021, according to a news release from the DEC. The species has been found in many bodies of water throughout the state.

"DEC is working shoulder-to-shoulder with our partners at Canal Corporation to address the threat of round goby and other invasive species to waterbodies like Lake Champlain," Basil Seggos, DEC Commissioner, said. "We are bolstering current invasive species surveillance education and taking a hard look at the immediate threats posed by these water-borne invaders to implement the most effective strategies that will protect our fisheries, wildlife, and local recreational economies today and into the future."

The DEC describes the round goby as "one of the biggest threats to New York waters," due to how quickly the species reproduces. Round gobies can also spread botulism throughout the food chain.

The rapid response plan involves performing ongoing field research at the Champlain Canal, implementing risk reduction strategies, educating the public and evaluating the economic and ecological impacts.

Director of the Lake Champlain Basin Program Dr. Eric Hower said, "The Canal Corporation is proactively partnering with DEC to ensure the Canal system helps implement any necessary steps, including education and awareness programming, to combat against invasive fish, like the round goby, and other aquatic invasive species, while at the same time ensuring the Canal remains a driver of economic activity and a thriving tourist destination."

He continued, "As we implement risk reduction strategies along on the Champlain Canal this season, we ask users and stakeholders for their patience and encourage them to learn how they can assist in mitigating the spread of aquatic invasive species to ensure the Canal's resiliency for generations to come."