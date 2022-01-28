More bucks harvested in 2020-2021 deer season than in past 21 years

People are really into deer hunting.

According to a recent report, the 2020/2021 season was the best season for deer hunters across the United States in a decade. This news comes as some states are starting to report slightly lower deer harvests for the most recent season.

Americans harvested an estimated 6.3 million deer last year, according to a report from the National Deer Association. This would make it the best season since 2011. The estimated buck harvest is the highest in 21 years.

Kip Adams, chief conservation officer for the NDA, said, "2020 saw the highest buck harvest in the new century, and amazingly we estimate that we set another new record for the percentage of those bucks that were 3½ years old or older."

He continued, "U.S. hunters are taking fewer yearling bucks and killing more of them as mature deer, but this doesn’t mean fewer bucks harvested overall. We’re killing older bucks and more bucks than ever in America."

While the numbers for the entire country were high for the 2020-2021 season, some states are starting to report the estimated numbers for the most recent season, which show a slight decline.

Fox News previously reported that The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announced the preliminary results for the 2021-2022 deer hunting season. While the year was slightly lower than last, it was still higher than the five-year average.

According to a news release from MDC, a total of 293,670 deer were harvested during the most recent season. This is slightly lower than the 297,214 deer harvest in the 2020-2021 season.