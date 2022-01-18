Recently discovered record-breaking deer sat in hunter's garage for decades

This record was almost lost to history.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission recently released its new Big Game Records book, which contained a surprising entry. While most of the new records were harvested during recent seasons, one of the new entries was likely shot back in the 1960’s.

Bob D’Angelo, PA Big Game Scoring Program Coordinator and senior associate editor for Game News, confirmed to Fox News that the exact date for the new record whitetail in the typical firearms category isn’t known. The book simply lists the harvest as having occurred "prior to 1962."

COAST GUARD RESCUES TRAPPED DUCK HUNTERS NEAR CAPE COD

The deer was harvested by Frederick Kyriss of Montgomery County. Kyriss is deceased, so the exact details of the hunt are lost to time. His widow, who is also deceased, had outlived her husband and gave some details about the buck before she passed.

Kyriss would apparently keep his trophy racks in his garage and wouldn’t get them officially scored.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

D’Angelo told Fox News, "The deer rack changed hands several times over the years finally ending up with Bass Pro Shops in Missouri. I was sent the official score sheet last spring and after thoroughly researching it, accepted it in the state records for the printing of our 2021 Big Game Records book that became available for the public in October, 2021."

He continued, "Bass Pro, who has the original antlers in Missouri, kindly made a replica of the deer rack and had the synthetic rack mounted with a taxidermy mount and donated it to the Pennsylvania Game Commission where it is displayed at the agency’s Harrisburg headquarters at 2001 Elmerton Ave."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kyriss’ buck scored a net 202-7/8 inches, beating the previous record score of 189-0/8 inches, which was set in 1943.