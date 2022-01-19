Missouri preliminary deer hunting numbers lower than last year

Deer hunters in Missouri had an above-average year.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announced the preliminary results for the recent 2021-2022 deer hunting season. While the year was slightly lower than last, it was still higher than the five-year average.

According to a news release from MDC, a total of 293,670 deer were harvested during the most recent season. This is slightly lower than the 297,214 deer harvest in the 2020-2021 season.

MDC Cervid Program Supervisor Jason Isabelle said, "This year’s harvest total was slightly behind last year’s mark and about 3% above the previous five-year average. We’ve seen an increasing trend in statewide deer harvest for about the past eight years."

He continued, "The deer population has continued to increase across much of southern Missouri at the same time that we’ve seen a population recovery in most of the counties impacted by the severe hemorrhagic disease outbreak that occurred in 2012."

Missouri isn’t the only state that saw a dip in its hunting numbers this year.

As Fox News previously reported, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department revealed the preliminary results for the 2021 hunting seasons when nearly 15,600 deer were harvested.

This year’s harvest numbers are lower than last year’s in Vermont. While the buck harvest of 9,000 appears to be slightly lower, it is still higher than the 10-year average.

The antler-less deer harvest, however, seems to have dropped from 9,735 in 2020 to about 6,000 in 2021.