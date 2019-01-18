Missouri hunters took down nearly 300,000 deer this season, state officials say

Missouri hunters bagged nearly 300,000 deer during the 2018-2019 hunting season, which ended Jan. 15, state officials said this week.

An estimated 290,339 deer were bagged this season, preliminary total harvest numbers show, according to the Missouri Department of Conversation (MDC).

Of the total, 136,776 were antlered bucks, 30,116 were button bucks, and 123,447 were does, the MDC added. Hunters in Franklin County, West of St. Louis, bagged 5,826 deer — the most of any county in the state.

An additional 54,447 deer were harvested during archery season, which ended at the same time as deer hunting season.

Three people in the state died in firearm-related hunting accidents this season, while five other people were injured, the MDC said.