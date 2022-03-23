Maryland angler sets first record of 2022 with massive muskie

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It took a few months, but Maryland has a new fishing record for 2022.

A man in Maryland broke a 2017 record after catching a large muskie in the Potomac River. According to state officials, this is the first fishing record that has been set this year.

Kyle Mullenix caught a 33-pound, 49-inch muskie while fishing along the banks of the Potomac River. According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, muskie are the largest freshwater fish in the state.

They are also one of the most difficult fish to catch in the state as well.

Mullenix told the Maryland DNR, "He put up a good fight, but we didn’t think it was that big until it was on the bank," Mullenix said. "Things don’t always go as planned, but now life has gotten a lot better."

According to Mullenix, he has spent decades trying to catch a muskie. He says he hasn't had much luck until now. Considering that his muskie earned him a new state record, it's fair to say that his luck has changed.

This is just the latest fishing record to be set in the United States this year.

Fox News previously reported that Timmy Woods of Kite Georgia reeled in a 2 lb, 10 oz hickory shad. This new fish breaks the previous state record for hickory shad, which was caught in the same river just over a year ago.

"In just over a year, the Ogeechee River has produced two state record hickory shad," The Georgia Department of Natural Resource's Wildlife Resources Division posted on Facebook. "This prize was reeled in by Timmy Woods of Kite, Georgia and outweighs the only one-year-old state record at a whopping 2 lb, 10 oz."