2nd state record fish caught in Georgia river in just over a year

Some rivers have a lot of big fish.

The same river in Georgia has produced two state record fish in less than two years. The most recent fish was named a new state record earlier this month.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resource's Wildlife Resources Division posted about the record on social media.

Timmy Woods of Kite Georgia reeled in a 2 lb, 10 oz hickory shad, according to the post. This new fish breaks the previous state record for hickory shad, which was caught in the same river just over a year ago.

"In just over a year, the Ogeechee River has produced two state record hickory shad," the post states. "This prize was reeled in by Timmy Woods of Kite, Georgia and outweighs the only one-year-old state record at a whopping 2 lb, 10 oz."

The post continues, "Both Hickory and American shad are anadromous species that spend most of their life in the Atlantic Ocean, and then return to their natal rivers to spawn once they reach sexual maturity. In Georgia, the shad spawning run usually begins in January in the southern rivers and fish can be found until May below the New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam near Augusta."

According to the Georgia DNR, both American and hickory shad can be commercially harvested in multiple rivers in the states. They can also be caught in most of the state's coastal rivers.

"The Ogeechee River is the place to be if you are targeting record hickory shad," Scott Robinson, Chief of Fisheries for the Wildlife Resources Division, said in a press release. "The great news is that there are amazing angling opportunities all over the state and plenty of fish to catch, but who will hold the next record? Don’t let someone else do it – it is time to get outdoors and Go Fish Georgia!"