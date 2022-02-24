Anglers reel in 2 legacy-class fish in Texas over same weekend

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It was a good weekend for anglers in Texas.

Anglers Montana Hand and Jonney Smoldas both caught Legacy Class largemouth bass. The fish have been donated to the state's Sharelunker program, which is run by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Legacy Class fish are fish that are large enough to be used for breeding purposes. The offspring from these fish are used to stock lakes across the state of Texas.

Hand caught a 13.06 largemouth bass, which has been dubbed ShareLunker 617, while fishing at Possum Kingdom Lake last Friday. This is the lake's third Legecy Lunker of the current season, according to the Texas PWD.

ARKANSAS ANGLER REELS IN MASSIVE STRIPED BASS, RELEASES IT BEFORE GETTING IT WEIGHED

Hand told the PWD, "Putting your hands on something built like that is beyond words and I still haven’t grasped it just yet. I’ve only been in this bass fishing game for two years and accomplished something that bass fishermen dream of. I have devoted everything I have to this sport and taken what I have learned from being a professional bull rider’s mental attitude and put it to bass fishing. I am super blessed to be a part of the ShareLunker program and donate "Lorie Darlin" to better Texas fisheries."

Smoldas reeled in a 13.34 largemouth bass, this one dubbed ShareLunker 618, at Houston County Lake on Saturday. This is the lake's first Legacy Lunker since 1990.

"The whole experience with the Lunker crew was worth the while and made us feel good," Smoldas told the PWD. "My wife Tammy arrived before they did and videoed the process. It was a good feeling knowing the fish will live and help to produce bigger, better, bass. The ShareLunker program is a way better option than taking the fish home or simply releasing the fish immediately back in the lake. In addition, I feel it was an early birthday present from my dad who passed in March of 2021. Thanks to everyone who made this the catch of a lifetime!"