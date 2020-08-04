Idaho angler surprised to reel in record-breaking catfish

It’s been a great year for fishing.

An Idaho angler set a new state record with a fish he caught at the end of July. According to local authorities, the man caught an often-overlooked game fish in the state.

Reed Monson reeled in a 33-inch catfish on July 24, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG). The website describes Monson as a “bass angler” who was surprised with the large catfish.

The IDFG posted about the record on Facebook, writing, “Congratulations to Reed Monson of Meridian on landing a new catch and release state record for channel catfish. Reed was fishing for largemouth bass on Lake Lowell on Friday, July 24 when the 33-inch catfish inhaled his plastic swimbait.”

On its website, the IDFG elaborated that the previous record of 32 inches had only been set in May 2020.

The site also describes Lake Lowell as being primarily known as a bass fishing destination, but that it also has “a robust catfish population that is often overlooked.” The department says that it stocks between 5,000 to 10,000 catfish annually, usually during the summer months.

The IDFG describes catfish as “an often-overlooked game fish in Idaho.”

Anglers have been setting records across the country this year, but not all of them have been for massive fish.

Fox News previously reported that a Missouri angler is officially in the state's records books after catching a fish that looks like it could fit in the palm of his hand. Weighing in at 4 ounces, this sunfish is more than big enough to break the previous record.