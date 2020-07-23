Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fishing
Published

Missouri fisherman sets record with fish that fits in the palm of his hand: 'My friends thought it was a joke'

The new fish beats the previous record by 1 ounce

By Michael Hollan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 23Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

State records come in all sizes.

A Missouri angler is officially in the state's records books after catching a fish that looks like it could fit in the palm of his hand. Weighing in at 4 ounces, this sunfish is more than big enough to break the previous record.

The Missouri Department of Conservation announced that Robert Audrain III from St. Louis had set a state record by catching the 4-ounce sunfish on July 3rd. Audrain was fishing at a private pond in Franklin County when he caught the fish.

“I was fishing off my father-in-law’s dock at a private lake a little south of Eureka,” he explained. “I was with my 12-year-old son and we knew there was some good-sized sunfish in the lake. I was using my handline and it was the first line I threw in when we caught the fish.”

The previous record of largest sunfish weighed in at 3 ounces and was set in 1993. Apparently, Audrain and his friends were amused that a fish that size could set a state record.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Audrain said, “It’s funny because most of my friends thought it was a joke. Because of the fish’s size, they really didn’t think that it was a record.”

Still, a record-setting-fish is a record-setting-fish and Audrain has plans to preserve the catch.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“My buddy’s father is a taxidermist, and I think I’m going to have him mount it,” he said. “But I think my son and I are going to try for another record. We’re pretty sure there’s a bigger fish in that lake. I think it’d be cool for him to beat my record!”

Trending in Travel