Hikers in Hawaii could have to pay for their own rescue if they ignore signs

Hikers who don’t follow trail signs in Hawaii could face more than just danger to their lives -- they could also be required to pay for their own rescue.

Hawaiian lawmakers are considering a bill that could require hikers to reimburse local rescue teams if they had to be saved because they left marked trails, entered clearly-marked private property or ignored signs saying a trail is closed, according to recent reports.

SB 363 would also give those hikers additional, criminal fines for petty misdemeanor charges.

DOG STAYS IN FREEZING ALPINE FOOTHILLS WITH INJURED ITALIAN HIKER FOR 7 NIGHTS

State lawmakers are also considering another bill, SB 700, which has been revised to allow local rescue teams to choose whether they have hikers reimburse them for any fees associated with their rescue.

According to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, similar bills have previously been introduced in Hawaii’s House and Senate before.

HAWAII DEVELOPING CORONAVIRUS VACCINE PASSPORTS TO MAKE TRAVEL EASIER: REPORT

This time, the bills are being considered as a way to help Hawaii’s budget, which is "straining" because of the coronavirus pandemic, the newspaper reported.

"It’s an issue that has been brought up in the past in a number of ways, especially in times when budgets are thin and resources are limited," state Sen. Chris Lee told the Star-Advertiser. "It’s a discussion that everybody is interested in having this year."

APPALACHIAN TRAIL THRU-HIKERS WON’T BE RECOGNIZED THIS YEAR OVER CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS

According to the newspaper, the state’s Fire Department opposes the bills.

"The Honolulu Fire Department does not want to deter anyone from calling 911, thinking there is going to be a cost associated with them getting help," HFD spokesperson Carl Otsuka told the Star-Advertiser.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) Chairwoman Suzanne Case, previously supported an earlier version of SB 700 that required hikers to pay back their rescue costs in written testimony, according to the Star-Advertiser.

"The Department is in support of any strategy that will incentivize the general public to stay within authorized managed areas and already has statutory penalties for violation of laws and rules adopted specifically for going into closed areas," Case wrote. "While these penalties are in place, absent enforcement and citations, they are clearly not a deterrent."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The Star-Advertiser reported that Case also noted in her testimony that the DLNR would defer to counties -- who are responsible for search and rescue operations -- on whether they required hikers to pay for their rescue or not.

According to the Star-Advertiser, hikers frequently get into trouble on the islands and rescuing them can be a dangerous and expensive task.