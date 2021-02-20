Dog stays in freezing alpine foothills with injured Italian hiker for 7 nights

This dog really is his man’s best friend.

Ash, a mixed breed dog, spent seven nights in freezing temperatures with his owner in the foothills of the Julian Alps in northeast Italy until they were rescued Thursday.

The mountain rescue team, Corpo Nazionale Soccorso Alpino e Speleologico, posted about the incident on Facebook.

In the post, the team explained that Ash’s owner, an unnamed 33-year-old man from Trieste, Italy, had broken his ankle while he and Ash were taking an annual hike in the mountains.

COLORADO MAN FIGHTS MOUNTAIN LION TO SAVE DOG FROM ATTACK

The man told officials he had "slipped for several meters in a canal" and despite his broken ankle and other injuries from his fall, he dragged himself close to water.

ITALY WON’T LET SKI SLOPES OPEN AFTER CORONAVIRUS VARIANT DETECTED IN COUNTRY

According to People, the accident happened at an elevation of 2,300 feet and the man was unable to call for help because there was no cell signal in the area.

Despite the conditions, the man said he "managed to survive thanks to the company of the dog," according to the Facebook post.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officials began looking for the man early Thursday morning after his girlfriend reported him missing when he didn’t return, as scheduled, on Monday, the post said.

A search team set out in a helicopter to look for the man. They spotted the "metallic glimmer" of a thermal blanket and were able to find the man lying on the ground about 100 meters away, according to the post.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

When the team arrived, the man was wounded and bruised, "but conscious and had the little dog Ash" with him.

The man was "thirsty and hungry" and after being stabilized by a medical team, he was winched onto the helicopter around 9 a.m., the post said.

Ash joined his owner on the flight to safety.