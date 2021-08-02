Florida woman finds large python she said previous resident left behind in her new apartment

Uninvited guests are the worst.

A woman in Florida said she found a large snake in the bathroom of her new apartment. While that would have been shocking enough, she claims she may have been living with the reptile for much longer than she realized.

Ali Skipper moved into the apartment in Orlando’s Baldwin Park area several weeks ago, Fox 35 reported. Unfortunately, the previous resident apparently left behind a 4-foot ball python that Skipper never noticed.

She said she believes the snake likely spent most of its time hiding under her fridge, while she was completely unaware that it was in the apartment.

It wasn’t until she woke up last Friday to find the snake curled up on her bathroom sink, Skipper told Fox 35.

She took to Facebook to ask for help, writing, "There is a snake in my 2nd story bathroom!!! Who do we call? I'm freaking out!!!"

Skipper also posted a photo showing the snake slightly curled up next to a bottle of scented soap. The animal appears to be pressing its face against the bathroom mirror.

Fox 35 reported that the snake was safely removed without any incident and it has since been relocated to somewhere outside of the apartment.

This is just the latest example of someone reporting a snake surprising them in their home.

Fox News previously reported that a woman in Australia, was looking for paperwork when she opened her filing cabinet and made a startling discovery. Apparently, a snake had worked its way into the drawers and was waiting for her on top of all the files.

Fortunately, animal rescue workers were called to the house in the town of Ninderry to identify and then trap the snake.