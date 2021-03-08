Flock of birds surrounds car in breathtaking photo

This is just too many birds.

A wildlife rescue worker captured a stunning image of a flock of birds seemingly surrounding his car. According to him, he was just driving when the birds suddenly flew in front of his car.

Jamie Kingscott, a wildlife relief coordinator for the Secret World Wildlife Rescue, was on his way to work when he took the picture, Southwest News Service (SWNS) reports. According to him, the birds were flying in a murmuration (a large number of birds flying in intricately coordinated patterns) very low to the ground.

"There was several thousand of them," he told SWNS. "They were all over the place. They lend themselves to impressive photography. They show off to the camera quite nicely."

According to him, murmurations typically occur higher up in the air. In Kingscott’s photo, the flock of birds can be seen flying directly over the road, likely making it impossible for a car to pass safely through.

"They crossed the road in front of me and then turned and crossed back over, so I just stopped the car and watched," he continued. "I fumbled around for my phone to try and catch something of it and that was the only photo I managed. Then I put it on Twitter and its gone mad."

He explained, "They were really low, so less of the standard murmuration, but they did do a bit of a flourish to show off, and they came right over the bonnet... it was quite something. You can't help but be slightly impressed."