Reservations are no longer required for Yosemite National Park

Yosemite National Park is going back to nature.

Visitors to California’s largest national park will no longer need to secure reservations to drive into the 759,620-acre preserve.

From Feb. 8 to Feb. 28, Yosemite required visitors to book a day-use reservation pass to heed coronavirus restrictions in the Golden State. The policy was mandated to limit the number of vehicles entering the park for three weeks.

When the system was announced, a spokesperson for the park explained it would be upheld "until local public health conditions improve."

"The health and safety of park visitors, employees, and partners continues to be our number one priority," the National Park Service (NPS) stressed in a statement. As of March 1, Fox 26 News reports that reservations are no longer required to explore sights like Glacier Point and Tunnel View.

"We are working to increase access to the park in a phased approach," a memo on Yosemite's "Plan Your Visit" page reads as of Wednesday afternoon. "Reservations are not currently required to drive into Yosemite. Some services and facilities are limited, and shuttles are not operating."

From June through October of 2020, Yosemite ran a day-use reservation system to promote social distancing in the fight against COVID-19. Under that arrangement, the NPS capped park entry at 3,600 vehicles per day, roughly 50% of capacity compared to June 2019.

Park rangers said these passes would sell out "within seconds," according to KFSN. There were reportedly no cases of COVID-19 linked to the ever-popular national park this summer.