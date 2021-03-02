Virginia fishermen catch 'monster' Bluefin tuna weighing a possible 1,000 pounds off North Carolina coast

State record or not, this is still a great fish.

A father and son from Virginia recently reeled in a "monster" bluefin tuna that may have set a new record in the state. But while the anglers had trouble getting an accurate weight for the fish, they’ll still likely be able to brag about this catch for a while.

Josiah VanFleet caught the massive Bluefin tuna while fishing with his 9-year-old son, Zeke, off the coast of the outer banks in North Carolina, News Observer reports.

Unfortunately, the official scales at the fishing center broken, meaning Josiah and Zeke couldn't get a precise weight. Members of the Coast Guard, however, estimated the fish’s weight to be about 1,000 pounds. If accurate, it would be a record-breaker in North Carolina, as the current state record for Bluefin was set in 2017 at 877 pounds.

"I think we are still in shock about this whole story," VanFleet wrote on Facebook. "I honestly think it was just a divine moment at just the right time. I definitely believe in prayer. And just when you least expect it this happens."

Southeastern Marine, a boat dealership that worked on VanFleet’s fishing boat, also posted about the catch on Facebook.

"Today was a special day, Josiah and his son has been wanting to get out after a Bluefin for a while now so we took advantage of the window today and headed south," the post says. "Trolled for a hour or so and hooked a sea monster, 2 and half hours later after a broken reel and having to crimp the line to another reel to finish it we had 114.5 inch tuna roped off. Another 2 hours and some help from Tom crew coming over to help get it in. Scales at the fishing center were down. Guess weight is 800+. Coast Guard at the ramp said 1000 according to the tape. Whatever the weight it's a fish of a lifetime and a memories will never been forgotten."