Colorado fly fisherman rides ice down river in TikTok video

A fly fisherman in Colorado was filmed taking quite a ride on the Arkansas River -- but it wasn’t on a boat.

Instead, Cade Peirce was standing -- and fishing -- on a chunk of ice as it floated down the river. His wife, Morgan Peirce, posted the video on TikTok last week.

At the bottom of the video, Morgan added the text: "That Colorado commute tho." She also captioned the video: "Traffic was light."

Morgan told CBS4 she sped the video up. The river was actually moving much slower and Cade’s ride took several minutes.

"My kids and I had headed back to the truck for lunch when we heard yelling," Morgan told the station. "We ran back down to the river to see Cade sailing down on a sheet of ice. We all got a good laugh out of it."

Morgan warned that trying a stunt like that could be dangerous to someone who isn’t familiar with the area or conditions.

"No one should attempt this unless it’s safe, and they know the section of river they’re on pretty well," Morgan said. "We know every hole on that section, and how deep it was at the time."

"If it were to be deep and fast it could be potentially very dangerous," Morgan added.

Many viewers on TikTok were impressed by the clip.

"I’ve been fly fishing all wrong," one person wrote.

Another said: "That’s living."

Someone else jokingly asked if the ice was "tagged and registered" as a boat, to which Morgan responded: "Nope."