Deer butchered inside nail salon stuns North Carolina college student

If you’re looking for a nail salon that doubles as a butchery, you just may be in luck.

A North Carolina student’s photo of a nail salon employee allegedly butchering a deer in the middle of the store has gone viral.

Morgan Taylor, who attends High Point University, spied the shocking scene at Diamond Nails on Wednesday night.

“Hunting for a new nail salon in High Point, North Carolina? Talk about multitaskers... manicures, pedicures, and amateur deer butchers. Oh deer!” she captioned.

The post has garnered more than 2,000 comments and over 4,500 shares on Facebook.

Facebook users were shocked by the photo and urged Taylor to contact the health department.

“Shut them down ASAP,” one person commented. “They have broken code and health regulations that probably didn’t even exist.”

“Could you even imagine how nasty that would be. Like here is your deer sausage with a side of acrylic,” another Facebook user wrote.

“That is so unsanitary,” another person commented. “So cool she knows how to do it but that can cause a lottt of health department issues for her.”

Taylor said she never visited the salon before but did report what she found to the North Carolina Board of Cosmetic Art Examiners, according to WBTV.

The local station said it reached out to Diamond Nails, but they refused to comment about the incident.