Why Colorado hunting has risen significantly in popularity

Hunting is in right now.

State officials in Colorado believe that this year will be another big year for hunting, along with other outdoor activities.

Over the past seven years, the number of people applying for hunting licenses in the state has risen by nearly a third.

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Department issued a news release urging people hoping to draw a big-game hunting this year to register early.

One of the reasons listed by the department was to help avoid slowdown due to the high volume of applications the state is receiving.

"Colorado Parks and Wildlife is urging hunters hoping to draw a big-game license in Colorado in 2022 to apply early," the news release said, "well ahead of the deadline: April 5 at 8 p.m. MT."

It continued, "By applying early you avoid system slowdowns due to volume, inability to put in an application because of computer issues or maximum applications being reached, etc."

This shows a continued trend in the state. Hunting has become more popular over the past several years.

The number of applications for big-game hunting licenses has risen by 27% since 2015, according to a report by Fox 31

One reason given for the increase in popularity: The state's population has also seen a sharp increase over the past several years.

Also, outdoor activities saw a sharp increase in popularity during the pandemic; it seems that people are continuing to spend time outside even after restrictions are lifted.

Aside from 2018, the years 2020 and 2021 were the two biggest years for big-game applications in Colorado.