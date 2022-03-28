Mississippi considers alligator hunt due to rising population

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mississippi may be saying "see you later" to some of its alligators.

The state's Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks has proposed a hunt with the goal of reducing the alligator population in the state. The hunt would be focused on the Ross Barnett Reservoir, where local officials say there is a high number of reports of nuisance alligators.

The proposed hunt would be scheduled for May 5-7 and May 12-14 in 2023, the Associated Press reports. The state plans on issuing 24 permits, or 12 for each weekend.

The permits would allow the hunters to harvest two alligators each. Also, certain safety precautions would have to be followed due to the area's proximity to residential areas.

Alligator Program coordinator for the state Ricky Flynt explained, "We’re trying to control the adult breeding population. The adult females are what we’re trying to get out. This is not a recreational hunt, but we want to offer an opportunity and allow recreational hunters to help us."

The hunt would prevent participants from killing alligators within 100 yards of any structures. Also, the timing of the hunt would set it right before the animals start to have the most interactions with residents.

"We get tons of alligator complaints," Flynt said. "It’s chronic during the months of June and July."

According to Flynt, he realized how bad the problem was during a survey of the bay last year.

He explained, "It was eye-opening. I found 18 nests. I know there’s more, I just can’t find them. At a minimum of 18 nests, my estimate is we’re producing about 350 to 450 hatchlings a year."