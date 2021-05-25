Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Texas man sets world-record after catching rare hybrid fish

The fish was a hybrid large-mouth, small-mouth bass

By Michael Hollan | Fox News
This is definitely a once-in-a-lifetime catch.

Anglers are always hoping to reel in a unique fish, but one fisherman in Texas just landed in the record books for his catch. Not only was the fish a state record, the unique animal was actually a hybrid fish that also scored a world record.

Wyatt Frankens told Fox News that he caught what he initially believed to be a small-mouth bass while fishing with a friend at the O.H. Ivie Reservoir in Texas.

Wyatt Frankens told Fox News that he caught what he initially believed to be a small-mouth bass while fishing with a friend at the O.H. Ivie Reservoir in Texas. As the owner of a guide service, he knows the area pretty well and was hoping to catch one of the giant large-mouth bass that he had heard were in the area.

At first, Frankens said he believed he had simply set a lake record. After posting photos of the fish on social media, however, some commenters said that he might not have caught a normal small-mouth bass.

Fortunately, he had saved some of the fish’s scales and sent them to the Texas Parks and Wildlife to be analyzed. According to him, it took a week or two for the results to come back.

After posting photos of the fish on social media, some commenters said that he might not have caught a normal small-mouth bass.

He had caught 7.6-pound hybrid large-mouth, small-mouth bass. After speaking with an official from the Texas P&W, Franken realized he likely had caught a fish that was more than a lake record.

It turns out, Frankens had set a new world record after catching the fish. He says he just got the official notice from the International Game Fish Association (IGFA), which keeps track of the world records.

Franken said that coming from a small town, making a world record was a big deal not just for him, but for the entire community.