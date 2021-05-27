Massive shark terrifies passengers as it circles boat in the Atlantic Ocean

This is just another example of the ocean being terrifying.

A video of a massive shark circling a boat full of tourists recently went viral on social media. In the footage, the shark clearly appears to be much larger than a full-size person and causes several passengers on the boat to yell in either awe or terror.

The footage was uploaded to TikTok by Alex Albrecht, who wrote that he had been sailing in the Atlantic for six weeks when he saw the large animal in the water. Since it was uploaded earlier this week, the video has been viewed over 37.9 million times.

The shark apparently drew a large crowd and multiple people can be heard exclaiming "oh my god" or other phrases in response to the massive creature. The shark, meanwhile, briefly circles the boat before the footage cuts off.

According to The Sun, the boat was a cruise ship and was full of tourists at the time.

Fortunately for everyone, several commenters on TikTok were able to identify the animal as a basking shark. While they are quite large, they’re also generally harmless to humans and instead feed on smaller fish in the water.

This type of shark is considered to be the second-largest fish in the world, Oceana reports. They can grow to about 40-feet-long and, while they spend a lot of time near the surface of the ocean, feeding off of small fish and plankton.

Despite the harmless nature of the animal, many commenters on TikTok compared it to a megalodon, a prehistoric shark that is popular in pop culture due to its massive size. Fortunately, most experts agree that megalodons are extinct.