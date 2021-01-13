White Castle keeps Valentine's Day tradition alive by transforming restaurants into drive-ins for the night

With bans or limits on indoor dining in cities across the nation, many Americans might be sick of eating fast-food takeout in the front seat of their cars. Luckily, White Castle has a solution just in time for Valentine’s Day: Try eating some fast-food takeout in the front seat of your car!

This Valentine’s Day, White Castle has been forced to pivot its annual holiday tradition — i.e., taking Valentine’s Day reservations for a romantic meal at White Castle — in the interest of maintaining proper social-distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. To that end, the burger joint is instead turning its restaurants into classic drive-ins for one night only, complete with carhops.

"COVID forced us to re-imagine our annual Valentine’s Day event," said Jamie Richardson, a vice president at White Castle, in a press release issued this week. "This creative and safe solution allows us to celebrate a tradition our customers love. We’re happy to share that once again this Valentine’s Day, White Castle will become Love Castle."

Over 300 of the chain’s locations are said to be participating in the event, turning their parking lots into what White Castle is calling "Slider Lover’s Point" for the evening.

In addition to carhop service, guests who pull into Slider Lover’s Point (the parking lot) at Love Castle (White Castle) will be provided with brochures filled with ideas for activities "to entertain them while they wait for their food to arrive."

Diners can also use their Spotify apps to tune into Love Castle’s "Slider Lover’s Luv Channel," which will be playing lovey-dovey messages from other Cravers to their sweethearts. (These messages will be gathered via social media prior to Valentine’s Day.)

Interested couples should book their spots ASAP, however, as White Castle is only taking a limited number of reservations through the OpenTable app or website.

Of course, anyone who misses out, or doesn’t want to celebrate Valentine’s Day in the parking lot of a White Castle. is still welcome to pick up takeout, or ordering via one of White Castle’s delivery partners.