Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian, other celebrities frequent NYC restaurant promoting $1 dessert for a day

A New York restaurant that is popular among celebrities is celebrating 70 years of business by bringing back its 1950s pricing — but only for one day.

Serendipity3 has been a New York City must-go for many since September 1954 — and this year it's celebrating 70 years.

In honor of that, the restaurant and general store announced that it will offer its popular menu item, the "Frrrozen Hot Chocolate," for just $1 on one day only — on Sept. 18.

NEW YORK WOMAN HONORED WITH SPECIAL DESSERT AT POPULAR RESTAURANT FOR HER 70 YEARS OF LOYALTY

Serendipity3 noted that the go-to sweet treat was priced at $1 when the spot opened in the 1950s, so the restaurant wanted to bring the nostalgia back for one day, according to its news release.

Chef Joe Calderone, creative director of Serendipity3, told Fox News Digital that the restaurant has sold over 30 million frozen hot chocolate desserts since it opened in the 1950s.

"We can't wait for our neighbors, tourists from across the globe and others dining in to party like it's 1954 with us," he said about the one-day-only special.

CHICAGO RESTAURANT SERVING ‘MOST EXPENSIVE MARTINI IN US' PRICED AT $13K

Those looking to grab a $1 frozen hot chocolate, typically priced at $19.95, can book a reservation at either the Upper East Side or Times Square location, which opened last week, ahead of the day.

Customers must have a reservation in order to grab the sweet deal and must also purchase an entrée.

Several celebrities have been spotted at Serendipity3, including the Rockettes, Nicky Hilton, Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian and more.

The New York spot has also been a local favorite over the years, including for Barbara Silverstein, who has been going to the restaurant since it opened.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

The jewelry designer told Fox News Digital that she first walked into the restaurant in the 1950s shortly after it opened.

"Seventy years ago, Serendipity3 blew my mind and my husband's. We loved it," she said.

Ever since, Silverstein said, she's made constant excuses to go back to the quirky restaurant.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

She added, "When I'm with somebody new in my life, I say, 'You know, let's meet at Serendipity.'"

This summer, Serendipity3 honored Silverstein with a one-day-only sundae in her honor.

It included three scoops of coffee ice cream with the spot's famous hot fudge and drizzles before it was topped with whipped cream, salted caramel crumbs and chocolate and caramel drizzle.

Silverstein told Fox News Digital that having a specialty dessert named after her was an "absolute dream."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I've never been in the Serendipity3 kitchen, so I feel so privileged to have a specialty dessert created for me," she said.