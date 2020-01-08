San Francisco bar owner closes shop to pursue 'dream' of being male exotic dancer

Well, this is weird.

The owner of a bar in San Francisco appears to have left his business to pursue his lifelong dream of being a male exotic dancer.

Customers were left shocked after finding out that Kozy Kar bar is no longer open for business after the owner unexpectedly picked up and relocated to Las Vegas so that he could make his stripping aspiration a reality.

FAKE ANTHRAX LETTER SENT TO NYC BAR AFTER SUSPECT ALLEGEDLY THREATENED EMPLOYEES

JENNIFER LOPEZ ADMITS SHE CONSIDERED STRIPPING BEFORE CAREER TOOK OFF

In a letter apparently taped on the front door of the bar, the staff informed the public about the “bizarre” turn of events.

“2020 has been a bizarre year already for the Kozy Kar. The owner has walked away from the bar to become an exotic dancer,” the typed letter said.

“I’m doing my best to convince him to allow us to open the bar again,” it continued. “He wants the entire staff to fly to Vegas to see him on stage before he even considers allowing us to open the bar again.”

The letter also included a text message the owner allegedly sent to the staff.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“I’ve wanted to be a male dancer since I was in diapers. I’m 50 years old and think that the time is now. It may same crazy to you, but I believe that it’s never too late to pursue your dreams,” the owner apparently texted. “I’ve taken years of pole dancing lessons. My moves are incredible, my routine is magical.”

The letter also paraphrases lines from the 1997 movie “Boogie Nights,” which not-so-ironically is about a young nightclub dishwasher who becomes a popular adult film star.

“I see my name in bright blue neon lights with a purple outline,” it continued. “And this name is so bright and so and so sharp that the sign, it just blows up because the name is so powerful, it says ‘Sam Young, Chippendales dancer.’”

A picture of the sign was shared by a Twitter user who wrote, “Someone make this man's life story into a movie pls.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Twitter users couldn’t get enough of the hilariously strange story.

“Holy gd crazy pants I would go watch this straight-to-Netflix nightmare of a film,” one person tweeted. “Especially if it included how Kozy Kar came to exist in the first place, and everything else.”

Another Twitter user commented: “50 year-old men chucking it all to become an exotic dancer is the kind of energy we need for 2020.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

One Twitter user wasn’t buying the story, suggesting it was all a ploy to lure new customers.

“Kozy Kar is pretty dope, betting this is for advertisement's sake,” the person wrote. “That owner's always had a pretty interesting sense of humor lolz.”