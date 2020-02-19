Restaurants offering free meals to Las Vegas police after officers denied service at competitor

Two Las Vegas-area eateries are offering local police a few meals on the house following reports that two uniformed officers were denied service at a competitor last week.

On Feb. 13, two Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) officers were allegedly turned away by an unnamed bartender at The Lodge Cactus when they came in for a bite to eat during their graveyard shift.

As the officers tried to take a seat in the restaurant, the bartender allegedly said they didn’t serve “you guys” anymore, prompting the police to leave without issue, KTNV reports.

In a letter to its membership, the police union described the incident as "disgusting and offensive," per KTNV.

The next day, the corporation that owns The Lodge chain locations told law enforcement that the “unacceptable” incident reflected the employee "acting solely on his own" and “does not represent the viewpoint of the establishment," the LVMPD said in a statement.

Furthermore, management said that “the bartender in question is on indefinite suspension facing potential termination,” according to the Las Vegas' Police Protective Association.

The corporation that owns The Lodge said that the restaurants emphasized they have “the highest respect for the men and women of LVMPD and love nothing more than to have them in their establishments, whether on duty or off,” the police union said in a statement.

Afterward, however, two other local establishments — Distill and Remedy's — announced they would be offering free meals to all uniformed officers from the Las Vegas and Henderson police departments from midnight to 8 a.m. at all of their Las Vegas valley locations through Friday.

“Thank you for all you do” both restaurants wrote in separate posts on Facebook.

A spokesperson for The Lodge at Cactus was not immediately available to respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.